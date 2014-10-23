Calendar » Health & Wellness Series: Yoga Class and JuiceWell Reception

October 23, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

The Health & Wellness Yoga Series is an ongoing event series throughout the month of October that will feature a unique array of Santa Barbara’s top Yoga teachers and premiere locations.



Each event is designed to be a part of an experiential Health and Wellness series and most will include a reception that follows an hour long yoga class. The purpose of this series is to bring together like-minded and local vendors, retailers and performers who are a part of the health and wellness community who together will create a truly uplifting experience that highlights the unique lifestyle of Santa Barbara.



The Santa Barbara Public Market class will feature a yoga class in The Kitchen followed by a reception with market purveyor JuiceWell. Learn about the importance of juicing, how to cleanse, the detox programs available and much more! www.wejuicewell.com



Limited seating available.



Call 805-770-7702 for more information.