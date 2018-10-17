Wednesday, October 17 , 2018, 7:24 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Healthcare Job & Education Fair

October 17, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
3-Part CMS Series on Dementia
Part 1: Understanding the World of Dementia (Oct 2018)
Part 2: Being with a Person with Dementia (Jan 2019)
Part 3: Compassionate Communication (TBA)

EVERY FAIR OFFERS
• Onsite Interviews
(English & Spanish)
• CE Credit(s)
• Sandwiches, Salad & Beverages
• Free Registration & Admission

VNHC EMPLOYEE BENEFITS
• Competitive Salary
• Tuition Reimbursement
• Medical, Dental, Vision
• Life, AD&D, LTD & EAP
• Retirement Plan & FSA
• Pet Insurance
• PTO & Holidays

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: VNHC
  • Starts: October 17, 2018 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
  • Price: Free
  • Location: 2029 Village Lane
  • Website: http://www.vnhcsb.org/careers
 
 
 