Calendar » Healthcare Job & Education Fair

October 17, 2018 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

3-Part CMS Series on Dementia

Part 1: Understanding the World of Dementia (Oct 2018)

Part 2: Being with a Person with Dementia (Jan 2019)

Part 3: Compassionate Communication (TBA)

EVERY FAIR OFFERS

• Onsite Interviews

(English & Spanish)

• CE Credit(s)

• Sandwiches, Salad & Beverages

• Free Registration & Admission

VNHC EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

• Competitive Salary

• Tuition Reimbursement

• Medical, Dental, Vision

• Life, AD&D, LTD & EAP

• Retirement Plan & FSA

• Pet Insurance

• PTO & Holidays