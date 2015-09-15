Healthier Living: Managing Ongoing Health Conditions
Turn over a new leaf this fall and learn how to take better care of your body’s health!
The Mental Wellness Center, in partnership with Sansum Clinic and the Partners in
Care Foundation, is conducting a six-part health education program on Tuesdays to
help people manage ongoing health conditions. Healthier Living, an award-winning
program developed by Stanford University, will help patients learn to:
• Manage their health conditions
• Lower anxiety and pain
• Sleep better and feel more energized
• Improve communication with doctors, friends and family
• Set goals and problem solve for better health
Funding provided in part by the generous support of the Towbes Foundation.
Date: September 15 – October 20 (Tuesdays; six-part program)
Time: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM
Location: Mental Wellness Center
617 Garden Street, Santa Barbara
2nd Floor Conference Room
RSVP: (805) 884-8440; [email protected]
Cost: $20 optional materials fee; no one will be turned away regardless of ability to
pay.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 15, 2015 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
- Location: Mental Wellness Center