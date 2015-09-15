Calendar » Healthier Living: Managing Ongoing Health Conditions

September 15, 2015 from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Turn over a new leaf this fall and learn how to take better care of your body’s health!

The Mental Wellness Center, in partnership with Sansum Clinic and the Partners in

Care Foundation, is conducting a six-part health education program on Tuesdays to

help people manage ongoing health conditions. Healthier Living, an award-winning

program developed by Stanford University, will help patients learn to:

• Manage their health conditions

• Lower anxiety and pain

• Sleep better and feel more energized

• Improve communication with doctors, friends and family

• Set goals and problem solve for better health

Funding provided in part by the generous support of the Towbes Foundation.

Date: September 15 – October 20 (Tuesdays; six-part program)

Time: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Location: Mental Wellness Center

617 Garden Street, Santa Barbara

2nd Floor Conference Room

RSVP: (805) 884-8440; [email protected]

Cost: $20 optional materials fee; no one will be turned away regardless of ability to

pay.