Healthy Aging Expo
September 5, 2018 from 12:00pm - 3:00pm
The Healthy Aging Expo will include health care vendors and agencies in an intimate setting at the Eagles Lodge, Santa Barbara. Keynote speech will be delivered by Marilyn Berman of Homecare Assistance, Montecito at 12:30 pm. Other educators will be speaking throughout the day.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: American Legacy Solutions
- Starts: September 5, 2018 12:00pm - 3:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Eagles Lodge 923 Bath Street Santa Barbara Ca 93101
- Sponsors: American Legacy Solutions