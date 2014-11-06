Calendar » Healthy Aging Seminar

November 6, 2014 from 9:00am - 1:00pm

The Healthy Aging Seminar will provide you with the tools, information and motivation to take charge of your personal, health and financial plans. Learn strategies to talk with your family, friends and doctors about your choices. We will provide you with documents to take home to put your choices in place. Join us for expert presentations, valuable take-home materials and healthy refreshments.

Our panel of experts include: Peter MacDougall, Ed.D.; Sean Mason, Esq.; Vicki Johnson, Deputy District Attorney; Michael Bordofsky, MD; Fr. Charles Talley, OFM; and The Reverend Mark Asman.

To Register, Call: (805) 681-8976 option 5