Calendar » Healthy Coping with Grief

August 26, 2014 from 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a five week workshop to teach healthy coping techniques in a safe environment. Healthy Coping with Grief is a workshop designed to teach participants tools for handling physical, mental, and emotional aspects of grief. Topics will include self-care, support, and non-verbal expressions of grief.



Date: This ongoing workshop will be held on Tuesday nights from August 26th- September 23rd

Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103

Cost: Free

Pre-registration is required. Must be 18 or older to participate. To register, or for more information, please contact Soledad at (805) 563-8820 or [email protected] For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

