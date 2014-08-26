Healthy Coping with Grief
Hospice of Santa Barbara will be providing a five week workshop to teach healthy coping techniques in a safe environment. Healthy Coping with Grief is a workshop designed to teach participants tools for handling physical, mental, and emotional aspects of grief. Topics will include self-care, support, and non-verbal expressions of grief.
Date: This ongoing workshop will be held on Tuesday nights from August 26th- September 23rd
Time: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Location: Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103
Cost: Free
Pre-registration is required. Must be 18 or older to participate. To register, or for more information, please contact Soledad at (805) 563-8820 or [email protected] For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: August 26, 2014 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: 2050 Alameda Padre Serra Suite 100, Santa Barbara, 93103
- Website: http://www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org