Calendar » Healthy Diet and Lifestyle with Dr. John La Puma

March 25, 2015 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

John La Puma, MD FACP has been sharing valuable nutritional advice with “Dr. Oz,” “The Today Show” and “Good Morning America” for years. On Wednesday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m., the Santa Barbara-based physician will present “Healthy Diet and Lifestyle with Dr. John La Puma” at The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities.

La Puma is known as ChefMD® because his goal is to help people create a kitchen medicine cabinet filled with ingredients that will help them become measurably healthier with what they eat. He’s a two-time New York Time’s best-selling author (REFUEL® and ChefMD’s Big Book of Culinary Medicine) and currently hosts “ChefMD Shorts with Dr. John La Puma” on PBS. During his presentation, he’ll share proven tips, tricks and recipes for healthy eating at every age.

A professionally trained chef and nutritionist, La Puma was the first physician to teach nutrition and cooking in a U.S. medical school. He has been repeatedly named “One of America’s Top Physicians” by Consumers’ Research Council, and cited as a “Secret Weapon” against cholesterol and heart disease by The Wall Street Journal. In addition to seeing patients in Santa Barbara, he farms drought-tolerant certified organic avocado and a rare citrus orchard locally.

The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, Calif., 93105. Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To reserve your spot, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877–231-6284.