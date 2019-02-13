Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, February 13 , 2019, 5:07 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 

Healthy Heart, Healthy Aging

February 13, 2019 from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Come and learn the latest about how heart health affects us as we age and how to maintain our healthy hearts from a variety of local vendors and health care providers.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: American Legacy Solutions, Fraternal Order of Eagles
  • Starts: February 13, 2019 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
  • Price: free
  • Location: Fraternal Order of Eagles 923 Bath Street Santa Barbara CA 93101
  • Sponsors: American Legacy Solutions, Fraternal Order of Eagles
 
 
 