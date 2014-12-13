Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 5:40 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Healthy Holiday Cooking with Celebrity Chef and Author Melissa Costello

December 13, 2014 from 1:00PM - 2:00PM

Saturday, December 13
at 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Santa Barbara Public Market
38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101

Join Melissa as she whips up Healthy Holiday dishes without breaking tradition. Replace high fat holiday foods with healthier, delectable versions that will fool even your pickiest guests!

Cilantro Cauliflower Smash with Savory Mushroom Gravy
Cranberry Apple Chutney
Miso Maple Brussels Sprouts
Pumpkin Chia Seed Pudding with Ginger Crumble

Tickets are $20/pp. Visit ticket link above to reserve your spot at the stable.

For more information contact 805-770-7702.


 

 

Event Details

 
 
 