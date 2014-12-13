Calendar » Healthy Holiday Cooking with Celebrity Chef and Author Melissa Costello

December 13, 2014 from 1:00PM - 2:00PM

Saturday, December 13

at 1:00pm - 2:00pm

Santa Barbara Public Market

38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101

Join Melissa as she whips up Healthy Holiday dishes without breaking tradition. Replace high fat holiday foods with healthier, delectable versions that will fool even your pickiest guests!



Cilantro Cauliflower Smash with Savory Mushroom Gravy

Cranberry Apple Chutney

Miso Maple Brussels Sprouts

Pumpkin Chia Seed Pudding with Ginger Crumble



Tickets are $20/pp. Visit ticket link above to reserve your spot at the stable.



For more information contact 805-770-7702.



