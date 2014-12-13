Healthy Holiday Cooking with Celebrity Chef and Author Melissa Costello
Saturday, December 13
at 1:00pm - 2:00pm
Santa Barbara Public Market
38 W Victoria St, Santa Barbara, California 93101
Join Melissa as she whips up Healthy Holiday dishes without breaking tradition. Replace high fat holiday foods with healthier, delectable versions that will fool even your pickiest guests!
Cilantro Cauliflower Smash with Savory Mushroom Gravy
Cranberry Apple Chutney
Miso Maple Brussels Sprouts
Pumpkin Chia Seed Pudding with Ginger Crumble
Tickets are $20/pp. Visit ticket link above to reserve your spot at the stable.
For more information contact 805-770-7702.
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1489334107995815/