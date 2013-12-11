Calendar » Healthy Lifestyles Series Film and Dialogue

December 11, 2013 from 6:00pm

Join us for:

The Healthy Lifestyles Series by Interplay

'A forum for supporting one anther in healthy living'

Wednesday, December 11th Ayurvedic Chef Nimita

speaks about the herbs she uses and their healing benefits along with having some of her delicious foods to purchase at 6:00pm.

7:00pm, Film:

'An Interview with Dr. Joseph Mercola'

a film from the Foodmatters series

followed by open dialogue about ways to maintain our health,

especially during the holidays facilitated by Kathelee Banister, MS, LAc.



COMMUNITY FILM STUDIO SANTA BARBARA: 915 East Montecito Street (one block from Milpas)

suggested film donation: $6-$10 (no one turned away)

free unlimited parking

(street parking and parking in the lot next door closest to Milpas)

Join us for the series and be your best during the Holidays!