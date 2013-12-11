Friday, April 20 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Healthy Lifestyles Series Film and Dialogue

December 11, 2013 from 6:00pm

Join us for:

The Healthy Lifestyles Series by Interplay
'A forum for supporting one anther in healthy living'

Wednesday, December 11th                                                                                                                                                                                                        Ayurvedic Chef Nimita

 

speaks about the herbs she uses and their                                                                                healing benefits along with having some of her                                                                                 delicious foods to purchase at 6:00pm.                                                                   

7:00pm, Film:

'An Interview with Dr. Joseph Mercola'

a film from the Foodmatters series
followed by open dialogue about ways to maintain our health,
especially during the holidays facilitated by Kathelee Banister, MS, LAc.


COMMUNITY FILM STUDIO SANTA BARBARA:                                                                                        915 East Montecito Street (one block from Milpas)

suggested film donation: $6-$10                                                                                                                                                                                 (no one turned away)
free unlimited parking
(street parking and parking in the lot next door closest to Milpas)

Join us for the series and be your best during the Holidays!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Interplay
  • Starts: December 11, 2013 6:00pm
  • Price: suggested donation $6-$10
  • Location: 915 East Montecito St (just off Milpas), Santa Barbara
  • Sponsors: Interplay
 
 
 