June 15, 2017 from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Board-certified internist Dr. Todd Engstrom will present “Healthy Living Tips for Seniors” on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at The Samarkand, located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara. During this free program, Engstrom will share practical, proven tips to optimize wellness through exercise and healthy food choices. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve a spot, please visit www.thesamarkand.org/events or call 877-231-6284.