Healthy Sharks, Healthy Oceans
June 6, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm
The increasing great white shark population along the California Coast indicates that ocean conservation efforts are working. Get the straight facts about sharks in Santa Barbara waters from a leading shark expert. Dress warm for this big screen outdoor presentation on Stearn's Wharf.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.sbnature.org/tickets
- Organizer/Sponsor: Stearns Wharf Merchants Association
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center
