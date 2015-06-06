Saturday, March 24 , 2018, 7:28 pm | A Few Clouds 59º

 
 
 
 

Healthy Sharks, Healthy Oceans

June 6, 2015 from 6:00pm - 7:30pm

The increasing great white shark population along the California Coast indicates that ocean conservation efforts are working.  Get the straight facts about sharks in Santa Barbara waters from a leading shark expert.  Dress warm for this big screen outdoor presentation on Stearn's Wharf.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.sbnature.org/tickets

 

