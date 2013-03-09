Calendar » Hearing Loss Association monthly meeting

March 9, 2013 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Support group meeting. this month's speakers will be Marilee Potthoffand Charlotte Schamadan, of House Research Institute. they will talk to us about general hearing health,common forms of hearing loss and current treatments, as well as socialization skills and advocacy. the meeting is free and infomal. it will also be captioned. our meeting room is looped. Coffe and light refreshments will be served.