Hearing Loss Association monthly meeting
March 9, 2013 from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Support group meeting. this month's speakers will be Marilee Potthoffand Charlotte Schamadan, of House Research Institute. they will talk to us about general hearing health,common forms of hearing loss and current treatments, as well as socialization skills and advocacy. the meeting is free and infomal. it will also be captioned. our meeting room is looped. Coffe and light refreshments will be served.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: momkohl
- Starts: March 9, 2013 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
- Price: free
- Location: 3010 Foothill Rd. Santa Barbara