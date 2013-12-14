Calendar » Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter Meeting

December 14, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The monthly meeting of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter will be held at Wood Glen Hall, 3010 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, Ca. from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Our December speaker will be Debra Manchester, Executive Director of the Family Therapy Institute of Santa Barbara. Debra will talk about hearing loss and its impact on families (and friends). She will also share what services her non-profit organization offers. We will have an ice cream social after our presentation.

Our meeting room is Hearing Looped and Captioning is provided. Our meetings are always free.

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter is a non-profit, volunteer based self-help organization founded by a group of adults with hearing loss. Our mission is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss by providing information, education, support and advocacy. We are dedicated to helping those who face the everyday challenge of living with hearing loss (from mild to profound), along with their family and friends. Coping with a hearing loss can be difficult and stressful, we can help!