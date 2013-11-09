Calendar » Hearing Loss Association, SB Chapter Meeting

November 9, 2013 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The monthly meeting of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter will be held at Wood Glen Hall, 3010 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara, Ca. from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Our November speaker will be Jo Black, Executive Director of the Independent Living Resource Center(ILRC). Jo will talk about Advocacy and its function, what services the ILRC offers, and provide an update on the California Communication Access Foundation grant that ILRC is

working on for the "Let’s Loop Santa Barbara" campaign.

Light refreshments will be served. Our meeting room is Hearing Looped and Captioning is provided. Our meetings are always free.

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter was founded by a group of adults with hearing loss. Our mission is to open the world of communication to people with hearing loss by providing information, education, support and advocacy. We are dedicated to helping those who face the everyday challenge of living with hearing loss (from mild to profound), along with their family and friends. Coping with a hearing loss can be difficult and stressful, we can help!

For more information, please call 684-2788, email [email protected] or visit our website

HLAA-SBC.org