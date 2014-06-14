Calendar » Hearing Loss Association, SB Chapter Meeting

June 14, 2014 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter is a non-profit, volunteer based self-help organization founded by a group of adults with hearing loss. We are dedicated to helping those who face the everyday challenge of living with hearing loss, along with their family and friends. It’s tough to do this alone and so, once a month, we join together to share our experiences, thoughts, problems, and solutions. Please visit our website for specific meeting information.



Our meetings are captioned and our meeting room is Hearing Looped. Light refreshments and snacks available. See our website for detailed meeting information.



http://hlaa-sbc.org/