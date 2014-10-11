Calendar » Hearing Loss Chapter Open House

October 11, 2014 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

The Hearing Loss Association of America, Santa Barbara Chapter is a non-profit, volunteer based self-help organization founded by a group of adults with hearing loss. We are dedicated to helping those who face the everyday challenge of living with hearing loss, along with their family and friends.

We are hosting our first Open House, which will feature three informative presentations and several information booths to help you learn how to live better with your hearing loss.

See our flyer for more information or visit our website to learn more about local chapter http://hlaa-sbc.org/.