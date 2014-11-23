Calendar » HEART AND SOUL INTERNATIONAL PRESENTS Love At Work The Ten Commandments Musical

November 23, 2014 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The “Love At Work” Ten Commandments Musical is timeless and reaches deep into the soul of man because it is the Word of God–in song. This inspirational musical is not only moving, but it moves you. It speaks to the fact that, GOD IS LOVE! And He loves each one of us like no one else can! The Ten Commandments Musical has gotten rave reviews and will be presented for the first time in Santa Barbara.

The presenters are Internationally acclaimed TV Hosts, speakers/directors, authors, recording artists, along with the 62nd Chaplain of the United States Senate.

US Senate Chaplain Barry Black, can be seen in his role as Chaplain praying, or weekly on his TV program, “Higher Ground” on Hope Channel. He is the author of the inspiring book, From The Hood To The Hill.

Wintley Phipps is a highly acclaimed soloist and has sung for more US presidents than any other recording artist in US history, and is author of the book, The Power Of A Dream and is founder and CEO of the US Dream Academy.

John Bradshaw is speaker/director of the international TV broadcast, “It Is Written” on Hope Channel.

Clifford Goldstein is a writer, editor and public speaker. And is Host of the TV program, “Cliff” on Hope Channel

(All appearing on video)

Live at Lobero Theatre, Lonnie Melashenko is the former speaker/director of the international radio/TV broadcast, “Voice Of Prophecy.” He is the Host and Narrator for this “Love At Work” Ten Commandments Musical.

Internationally known soloists, professors of music, recording artists and Morning Song artists; Jennifer LaMountain, Javier Gonzalez, Anika Sampson-Anderson, Julie Penner, Rachel Hyman, Christian Berdahl, Neville Peter, Yolanda Palmer, Rudy Micelli, Esther Alonso-Neal and Steve Adetumbi, in their own right, travel the world blessing thousands with their amazing gift from God of song.

Arranger/Song Producer:

Marteen Andruet

Marteen was a Grammy nominated song writer, as well as a New York producer/writer/arranger of countless hit commercials for TV and radio and is now highly sought after as a producer/arranger for many Christian recording artists.

Producers:

Yolanda Innocent Palmer

In addition to numerous gold records received for her work on many popular songs, was once dubbed by TV talk show host, Joan Rivers, as the “Queen of Jingles” for her thousands of commercials, including Coca Cola (“I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing”) and American Airlines (“Something Special in the Air.”) She sang with many artists, including Luther Vandross, Michael Bolton, Bill Cosby, Tina Turner, Engelbert Humperdinck, Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, Lucille Ball, Candice Bergen, Bette Midler, Patti La Belle, Diana Ross, Michael Jackson and many others. At the height of her career, she walked away from fame and fortune, and dedicated her talents all to God. A singer, songwriter, and host of the television program, It’s All About Love, which aired on 3ABN, Yolanda has recorded one DVD at Crystal Cathedral and four CDs of sacred music, and she is the author of two books, All That Glitters, and her autobiography, Something Special.

Schubert Palmer, MD

Dr Schubert Palmer is a graduate of the Loma Linda University School of Medicine and Fellow of the American College of Cardiology who has practiced in Southern California for over twenty years as a board certified internist and interventional cardiologist and is Chief of the Cardiology Section at the White Memorial Medical Center in Los Angeles, and former Minister of Music at his local church. Dr Palmer is also the author of the thought-provoking book, God Must Be Crazy.

Together, Schubert and Yolanda founded Heart and Soul International, a 501(c)(3) organization.