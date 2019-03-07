Calendar » Heart Health and Breast Cancer

March 7, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 P.M.

Heart Health and Breast Cancer.. Identifying and managing Cardiovascular Disease risk in women treated for breast cancer

There is a growing number of women surviving breast cancer and now we turn to learning how to manage other health risks such as Cardiovascular Disease (CVD). Heart health management in breast cancer survivors is an essential part of overall health and long-term survivor outcomes.

Michael Shenoda, M.D., FACC, FSCAI, specialist in Cardiovascular Disease, Interventional Cardiology, and Structural Heart Disease at Sansum Clinic, and breast specialist Julie Taguchi, M.D., a prominent oncologist at Sansum Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, will speak on preventing, identifying, and managing CVD risk in women treated for breast cancer; and how the two are related.

This free lecture is open to the public and will include a question and answer session.