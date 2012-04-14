Calendar » Heart Health Fair

April 14, 2012 from 7:30 am - 10:00 am

• Blood pressure screening, cardiac risk profile and blood chemistry panel* for $20 • Body composition profile for $5 • Free nursing consultation • Free heart-healthy snacks and recipes *You must not eat for 10 hours prior to the blood chemistry panel. Continue to drink water and take prescribed medications while fasting. This event is designed primarily for those who do not otherwise have access to medical services. For more information call toll free 1-855-CHS-WELL (1-855-247-9355).