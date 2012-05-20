Calendar » Heart Jewel Wisdom Retreat

May 20, 2012 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Anyone who wants to have a happy life, needs wisdom. In this one day retreat we can learn how to gain the profound wisdom according to the Buddhist tradition. Through the practice of Heart Jewel we can connect with the Wisdom Buddha Je Tsongkhapa and attain a very special Dharma wisdom. Please join us for this beautiful one-day retreat led by American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo. No experience is necessary, and all are welcome. Retreat session times: 12-1:15, 2-3:15, 4-5:15, 7-8