Heart Jewel Wisdom Retreat

March 3, 2013 from 12:00pm - 8:15pm

We all need wisdom to have a happy life. In this short one day retreat, through brief teachings and guided meditation we will learn what wisdom actually is, and how it can make profound changes in our life. Using the practice of Heart Jewel, the heart practice our our tradition, we can connect with the Wisdom Buddha Je Tsongkhapa, and realize all the stages of Sutra and Tantra--all of Buddha's teachings. 12:00 - 1:15pm 2:00 - 3:15pm 4:00 - 5:15pm 7:00 - 8:15pm