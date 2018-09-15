Calendar » Heart Of New House

September 15, 2018 from 11:30AM - 1:30PM

The third annual Heart of New House luncheon will recognize Scott Huenemeier and Gil Ramirez for theirservice and dedication to New House as the General Managers of New House II and New House III and is insupport of scholarships for men who are trying to change their life as well as other operational needs of Santa Barbara New House. The event with John Palminteri as MC will include a wonderful lunch and desert, briefvideo about New House, awards and recognition presentations and other activities.