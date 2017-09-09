Calendar » Heart of New House Luncheon

September 9, 2017 from 11:30am - 1:30pm

New House has been serving the Santa Barbara community for over 60 years by providing a safe and sober environment that allows men with alcohol and other drug problems to begin their journey of recovery and to reclaim their dignity, self-esteem, and sense of purpose.

The Second annual Heart of New House luncheon will recognize Deborah Talmage for her many years of service to New House and is in support of scholarships for men who are trying to change their life as well as other program and operational needs of Santa Barbara New House, 501(c) 3 non-profit corporation.

Please join us to help New House continue to offer scholarships to the men who need a hand getting back on their feet again and build a solid foundation in their recovery.