Heart + Sole AIDS Walk

October 3, 2015 from Registration starts at 9 a.m, walks begins at 10 a.m.

Support Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) in their fight against HIV/AIDs at the 25th Annual Heart + Sole AIDS Walk October 3rd at Leadbetter Beach. Funds from the walk will stay local and support the thousands of men, women and children affected by or at risk of HIV/AIDS in Santa Barbara County.

$25 will provide two counseling sessions for low-income clients in need

$250 will provide 20 HIV test kits

$2,500 will support a strategic testing fair

$25,000 will stock their North and South County food pantries with a one month supply of groceries

Participants are encouraged to raise $500 or more, but there is no required minimum

Pacific Pride Foundation offers free testing and education fairs to help prevent the spread of HIV/AIDs in our area, provides food for families and individuals affected by AIDS through food pantries, and offers care for HIV-positive clients. This year, PPF is launching a mobile testing unit which will allow staff to target at-risk sections of the county and reach people who don’t have access to free and anonymous testing facilities.

For more information or to register for the walk, visit http://pacificpridefn.donorpages.com/AIDSWalkDonorPages2015/, or contact Jackie VanLingen, Events Manager at [email protected] or 805-963-3636 x 111.