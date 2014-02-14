Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 10:34 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

HEART & SOLO

February 14, 2014 from 8:00pm - 11:00pm

Turn a day you would like to forget into a night you will always remember...

Valentine's Night, February 14th
@
Corks N' Crowns
32 Anacapa Street
Santa Barbara

8pm-9pm Complimentary Open Wine Bar
9pm-11pm Delicious Delicacies, Champagne,Music, Wine & Beer Specials, and the most February 14th Fun!

This even will sell out, all attendees MUST purchase tix in advance at http://heartandsoloSB.com

DRESS TO IMPRESS

 *a portion of the evening's net proceeds will go to benefit HEARTSRIDING.org

 

