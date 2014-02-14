HEART & SOLO
Turn a day you would like to forget into a night you will always remember...
Valentine's Night, February 14th
@
Corks N' Crowns
32 Anacapa Street
Santa Barbara
8pm-9pm Complimentary Open Wine Bar
9pm-11pm Delicious Delicacies, Champagne,Music, Wine & Beer Specials, and the most February 14th Fun!
This even will sell out, all attendees MUST purchase tix in advance at http://heartandsoloSB.com
DRESS TO IMPRESS
*a portion of the evening's net proceeds will go to benefit HEARTSRIDING.org
Event Details
