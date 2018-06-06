Calendar » Heart Sutra Day Retreat

October 21, 2012 from 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Heart Sutra, the heart of Buddha’s teachings, reveals the profound meaning of how everything we experience exists, and how that is the secret to our ultimate happiness. This beautiful one-day retreat is led by American Buddhist monk Kelsang Wangpo. There are four 1 hour sessions using the short sadhana (prayers) The Great Mother, a method to overcome hindrances and obstacles. Session times will be: 12-1pm, 2-3pm, 4-5pm, and 7-8pm. No experience is necessary, and all are welcome!