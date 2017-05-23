Calendar » HeART Work: Poetically Political / An Evening of Spoken Word with Nikkita Oliver

May 23, 2017 from 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm

James Baldwin says, “The poet or the revolutionary is there to articulate the necessity, but until the people themselves apprehend it, nothing can happen.” HeART work is a transformational act of love that challenges and changes the world through poetry. The power of the artist is to creatively speak truths in ways that people can hear and engage in a transformational and meaningful way that does not always happen through lectures or even everyday conversations. Storytelling is one of the oldest and most powerful forms of medicine. Spoken-word artist, community organizer, and current candidate for Seattle’s mayoral race with the People’s Party, Nikkita Oliver shows us how by telling our stories we can heal hearts, change the world, and inspire creative revolution.