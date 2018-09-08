Calendar » Hearts 101: An Inclusive Tour

September 8, 2018 from 10:30am - 11:30am

Come to the Hearts ranch to learn about our expanded programs, recent news, and to learn more about the amazing individuals we serve. There are many opportunities to bring friends and family throughout the year to see our mission in action!

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center offers life-changing experiences to people of all ages with a wide range of disabilities. Since opening in 1985, thousands of individuals of all ages and disabilities have benefited from therapeutic riding. Today we have 18 horses and serve 95 participants per week.

RSVP to Morgan Kastenek at (805) 364-5202 or [email protected]