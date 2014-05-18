Calendar » Hearts Annual Horse Show

May 18, 2014 from 8:45am - 4:00pm

Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center (www.heartsriding.org) will be hosting their Annual Horse Show on May 18th, 2014, from 8:45am-4:00pm, at their riding facilities located at 4420 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, California. Event highlights include a Veteran’s color-guard, a BBQ, and an awards ceremony.

Hearts works closely with riders of varying disabilities to strengthen, inspire, and encourage their overall well-being. By employing equine-assisted activities and therapies (EAAT) the Hearts Horse Show celebrates student’s abilities by showcasing their skills in various classes held throughout the day.

The Hearts Horse Show is free for spectators and the public is encouraged to attend.