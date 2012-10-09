Hearts of Pine: Song in the Lives of Three Korean Survivors of the Japanese “Comfort Women”
Joshua Pilzer (University of Toronto) During the long era of public secrecy about Japanese military sexual slavery, Korean survivors made use of veiled expressive forms such as song to reckon with their experiences and forge social selves without exposing their already opaquely public secrets.
