Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center’s Barn Dance

May 5, 2018 from 5:30pm - 10:00pm

Hearts is hosting its annual Barn Dance fundraising event on Saturday, May 5th, 2018 at the Carriage and Western Art Museum in Santa Barbara. There will be a live band, dinner, dancing, and a silent and live auction.

All proceeds from this event will go towards our scholarship program so that low-income children and adults with all kinds of disabilities can participate. Therapeutic riding significantly improves the capabilities, self-esteem and overall health of individuals who have special needs due to injury, illness, or disability. Proceeds will also go towards supporting our veterans program, Operation Unbridled Freedom, as well as our at-risk youth program where we partner with Girls Inc. of Santa Barbara and CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation).

At Hearts, we believe that all people must be given opportunities to reach their full potential, become as independent as possible, and be supported by an informed, sensitive, and respectful community.