HEAT Culinary: China Stir-Fry
April 17, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
China Stir-Fry: Fri, Apr. 17th
65.00
Date: Fri. Apr. 17th, 2015
Cost: $65/per guest
Time: 6pm - 9pm
Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave (HEAT Culinary Kitchen)
Class Description: Forget the take-out, turn your home into your favorite Chinese restaurant!
This class will cover the following:
Chow-Mein Noodles
Vegetable Fried Rice
Kung-Pao Chicken (Mild - Tear Inducing Hot)
Yang-Yang Beef with Orange Soy Glaze
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: HEAT Culinary
- Starts: April 17, 2015 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $65
- Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: http://www.heatculinary.com/upcoming-classes/china-stir-fry-fri-apr-17th
- Sponsors: HEAT Culinary