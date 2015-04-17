Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 3:05 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

HEAT Culinary: China Stir-Fry

April 17, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

China Stir-Fry: Fri, Apr. 17th

65.00

Date: Fri. Apr. 17th, 2015

Cost: $65/per guest

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave (HEAT Culinary Kitchen)

Class Description: Forget the take-out, turn your home into your favorite Chinese restaurant!

This class will cover the following:

Chow-Mein Noodles
Vegetable Fried Rice
Kung-Pao Chicken (Mild - Tear Inducing Hot)
Yang-Yang Beef with Orange Soy Glaze

 

Event Details

 
 
 