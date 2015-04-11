HEAT Culinary: French Feast
April 11, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
French Feast: Sat, Apr. 11th
65.00
Date: Sat. Apr. 11th, 2015
Cost: $65/per guest
Time: 6pm - 9pm
Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave (HEAT Culinary Kitchen)
Class Description: Capture the refined elegance of a Parisian dinner with these classic courses.
This class will cover the following:
French Onion Soup with Aged Gruyere
Ratatouille
Coq au Vin (Chicken Braised in Burgundy Wine)
Sweet Black Cherry Clafouti
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: HEAT Culinary
- Starts: April 11, 2015 6:00pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $65
- Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: http://www.heatculinary.com/upcoming-classes/french-feast-sat-apr-11th
- Sponsors: HEAT Culinary