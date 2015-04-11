Calendar » HEAT Culinary: French Feast

April 11, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

French Feast: Sat, Apr. 11th

65.00

Date: Sat. Apr. 11th, 2015

Cost: $65/per guest

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave (HEAT Culinary Kitchen)

Class Description: Capture the refined elegance of a Parisian dinner with these classic courses.

This class will cover the following:

French Onion Soup with Aged Gruyere

Ratatouille

Coq au Vin (Chicken Braised in Burgundy Wine)

Sweet Black Cherry Clafouti