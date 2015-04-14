HEAT Culinary: German Sausage Making
April 14, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm
German Sausage Making: Tues, Apr. 14th
65.00
Date: Tues, Apr. 14th
Time: 6pm - 9pm
Cost: $65/pp
Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013
Class Description: Consider it an early Oktoberfest at the HEAT kitchen ... learn how to make German style sausages and sides in your home kitchen.
This class will cover the following:
Homemade Bratwurst
Polska Kielbasa with Garlic & Apples
Sauerkraut
Caramelized Onion Pretzel Rolls with Sea Salt & Mustard
