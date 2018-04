Calendar » HEAT Culinary: Knife Skills

Cost: $65/per guest

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave (HEAT Culinary Kitchen)

Class Description: The foundational skill of any culinary education is centered on knife selection, usage, care and maintenance.

This class will cover the following:

Foundational Vegetable & Fruit Cuts: Mince, Dice, Brunoise, Batonnet, Julienne, Chiffonade, Segment and Coring

Knife Selection

Sharpening & Honing

Knife Safety

Cleaning & Storage

Meal Served: Garlic Roasted Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Crisp Salad, Apple & Pear Cobbler.