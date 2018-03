Calendar » HEAT Culinary: Mother Sauces

April 23, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

65.00

Date: Friday, April 24th

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Cost: $65/pp

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave (HEAT Culinary Kitchen)

Class Description: Traditional French mother sauces are served alongside delicious course pairings for a complete dish.

In this class, we will create the following menu:

Butter Lettuce with Mustard Vinaigrette

Bake Mozarella Appetizer with Chunky Tomato Sauce

Roasted Asparagus with Hollondaise Sauce

Baked Rigatoni with Bechamel Sauce

Chicken Skewers with Sauce Espagnole