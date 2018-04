Calendar » HEAT Culinary: Pies & Tarts

March 29, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

Pies & Tarts: Sun, Mar. 29th

Date: Sun, Mar. 29th

Cost: $65/per guest

Time: 3pm - 6pm

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

Class Description: Celebrate the springtime by baking up delicious treats!

This class will cover the following:

Lime Meringue Tart

Lattice Cherry Pie

Pastry Cream & Fresh Berry Tart

Blueberry Sour Cream Mini Pies