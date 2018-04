Calendar » HEAT Culinary: Spain-Catalan Cuisine

April 10, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Spain-Catalan Cuisine: Fri, Apr. 10th

65.00

Date: Fri. Apr. 10th, 2015

Cost: $65/per guest

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave (HEAT Culinary Kitchen)

Class Description: Catalan cuisine at its finest!

This class will cover the following:

Gazpacho

Catalan Spinach with Toasted Pine Nuts

Paella

Apple Empanadas with Salted Caramel Sauce