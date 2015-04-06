Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 3:55 pm | A Few Clouds 75º

 
 
 
 

HEAT Culinary: Spring Cupcake

April 6, 2015 from 10:00am - 1:00pm

Cupcake Party-Paris in Spring: Mon, Apr. 6th

65.00

Date: Mon, Apr. 6th

Time: 10am - 1pm

Cost: $65/pp

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

Class Description: Ooh La La!! Created a French cupcake buffet with party drinks to celebrate the season.

This class will cover the following:

 Lavender Crème Brulee Cupcakes
 Lemon Meringue Pie Cupcakes
 Fresh Meyer Lemon Curd
 Flavored French Sodas with Whipped Cream

 

