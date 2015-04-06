HEAT Culinary: Spring Cupcake
April 6, 2015 from 10:00am - 1:00pm
Cupcake Party-Paris in Spring: Mon, Apr. 6th
65.00
Date: Mon, Apr. 6th
Time: 10am - 1pm
Cost: $65/pp
Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013
Class Description: Ooh La La!! Created a French cupcake buffet with party drinks to celebrate the season.
This class will cover the following:
Lavender Crème Brulee Cupcakes
Lemon Meringue Pie Cupcakes
Fresh Meyer Lemon Curd
Flavored French Sodas with Whipped Cream
