HEAT Culinary: Thai Kitchen II

April 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm

65.00

Date: Sun, Apr. 19th, 2015

Cost: $65/per guest

Time: 3pm - 6pm

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

Class Description: Thai kitchen "Take II" ... added Thai dishes for the Spring season!

This class will cover the following:

Tom Yum Goong (Spicy Shrimp Soup)

Thai Spring Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce

Drunken Noodles

Kai Med Ma Muang (Chicken with Cashew Nuts