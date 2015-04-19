HEAT Culinary: Thai Kitchen II
April 19, 2015 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm
Thai Kitchen II: Sun, Apr. 19th
65.00
Date: Sun, Apr. 19th, 2015
Cost: $65/per guest
Time: 3pm - 6pm
Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013
Class Description: Thai kitchen "Take II" ... added Thai dishes for the Spring season!
This class will cover the following:
Tom Yum Goong (Spicy Shrimp Soup)
Thai Spring Rolls with Peanut Dipping Sauce
Drunken Noodles
Kai Med Ma Muang (Chicken with Cashew Nuts
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: HEAT Culinary
- Starts: April 19, 2015 3:00pm - 6:00pm
- Price: $65
- Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013
- Website: http://www.heatculinary.com/upcoming-classes/thai-kitchen-2-sun-apr-19th
- Sponsors: HEAT Culinary