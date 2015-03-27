HEAT Culinary: Vietnamese Cuisine
Hello Vietnam: Fri, Mar. 27th
$65.00
Class Description: Experience the food traditions and diverse cuisine of Vietnam.
This class will cover the following:
Salt & Pepper Tiger Prawns
Green Papaya Salad with Roasted Peanuts
Rice Noodle Soup with Beef (Pho)
Sweet Corn Pudding
