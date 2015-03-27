Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Partly Cloudy 75º

 
 
 
 

HEAT Culinary: Vietnamese Cuisine

March 27, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

Hello Vietnam: Fri, Mar. 27th

65.00

Date: Fri, Mar. 27th

Cost: $65/per guest

Time: 6pm - 9pm

Location: 4642 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013

Class Description: Experience the food traditions and diverse cuisine of Vietnam.

This class will cover the following:

 Salt & Pepper Tiger Prawns
 Green Papaya Salad with Roasted Peanuts
 Rice Noodle Soup with Beef (Pho)
 Sweet Corn Pudding

 

Event Details

 
 
 