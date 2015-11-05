Calendar » Heathers, the Musical

November 5, 2015 from 8:00 PM

Out of the Box Theatre Company presents:

HEATHERS, the Musical

The Musical is the darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. But before she can get comfortable atop the high school food chain, Veronica falls for the dangerous new kid, J.D. When Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss up to the Heathers... but J.D. has another plan for that bullet.

Book, Music, Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy. Based on 1980's film by Daniel Walters.

Runs November 5-15