Héctor Tobar - Deep Down Dark

November 2, 2015 from 8pm

In 2010 a Chilean mine collapsed, trapping 33 miners beneath thousands of feet of rock for 69 days. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Héctor Tobar received exclusive access to the miners and their personal narratives of the unimaginable experience. Tobar recounts the miners’ physical, emotional, and spiritual journey – from moments of their deepest uncertainty to their miraculous rescue – in a textured account that keeps audiences riveted. The 33, a film adaptation of Tobar’s book starring Antonio Banderas and Juliette Binoche, will be released this fall.

