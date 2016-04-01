Calendar » Helen Macdonald

April 1, 2016 from 7:30 PM

“[Macdonald’s words] mimic feathers, so impossibly pretty we don’t notice their astonishing engineering.” New York Times Book Review



Helen Macdonald took the literary world by storm with H Is for Hawk, her surprising story of adopting one of nature’s most vicious predators to cope with the sudden loss of her father. Macdonald’s life-changing journey to tame a fierce goshawk named Mabel – told with “searing emotional honesty and descriptive language that is unparalleled in modern literature” (Costa Book Award) – touched the hearts of millions. Macdonald is a frequent contributor to The New York Times Magazine and the author of the poetry collection Shaler’s Fish. In her transcendent voice, she will discuss her humorous yet unflinching account of personal transformation and the unique magnetism of an extraordinary animal.



Books will be available for purchase and signing.