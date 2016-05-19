Calendar » Hélène Webb Sculpture at Menelli

May 19, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Menelli Trading Company, Inc., tile and stone importer celebrates local artisans in their new showroom at 1080 Coast Village Road in Montecito. "Our stone is the perfect backdrop for these fantastic local artists. We’ve created a salon atmosphere that’s relaxed yet sophisticated,” said Owner Jeff Menelli. The first in a series of exhibits will celebrate Hélène Webb.

“I love that we’ll be showing at Menelli — sculpture is three dimensional, it’s meant to be touched,” Said Webb.

Please come enjoy the tactile experience where touching and seeing with your fingers is encouraged.

Hélène’s love of the sea and sailing spans her artistic career throughout various mediums including drawing, graphic art, cartography, oil, watercolor, painting and sculpture.

Hélène fell in love with clay and sculpture while teaching visually impaired students at the Braille Institute in Santa Barbara. The tactile and sensual nature of clay influenced both teachers and students. Come play in the clay with us!

More Info: www.menellitradingco.com