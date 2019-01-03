Calendar » “Hello Awakening! An introduction to Buddha’s teachings and authentic spiritual practice in modern t

January 3, 2019 from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

“Hello Awakening! An introduction to Buddha's teachings and authentic spiritual practice in modern times” – a 6 week course with 3 weeks of teachings by Dawa Tarchin Phillips and alternating 3 weeks of discussions led by Sangha members.

Jan 3, 17, 31 – Thurs 7 – 9 PM – Teachings by Dawa Tarchin Phillips - This class provides a solid foundation in understanding the meaning and aim of the path of awakening in modern times. Whether you are a student, a seeker, a scholar, a practitioner or simply curious, this essential series will show you how to take joyful first steps toward reducing your own and others' suffering once and for all. This class is especially suited for newcomers.

Jan 10, 24, Feb 7 – Thurs 7 – 9 PM – Meditation followed by discussion led by Sangha members of Dawa’s class of the previous week. This is an excellent opportunity to reflect and integrate Dawa’s teachings through sharing of your questions and insights with your sangha community.

Appreciated by students for his joy, insight, and clarity of presentation, Dawa Tarchin Phillips embodies the unique perspectives of Western scholarship and neuro-scientific research and the traditional training of an authentic Buddhist Lama.

Bodhi Path Buddhist Center

102 W. Mission Street

Santa Barbara CA

805-284-2704

http://www.bodhipath.org/sb/

[email protected]