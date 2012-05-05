Calendar » Hello! My Baby

May 5, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

Set 100 years ago on the sidewalks of New York, young Mickey McKee, King of the Song-Pluggers, dreams of writing the next Tin Pan Alley million-selling hit song. Only problem is Mickey can’t write a note—until he meets Nelly Gold, a teenage factory girl with a talent for tunes and moxie to spare. Mickey and Nelly make beautiful music together until she puts on the trousers she once sewed, calls herself Ned, and becomes the new King of the Pluggers, and Mickey’s arch-rival.