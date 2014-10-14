Calendar » Help Monitor our Marine Protected Areas

October 14, 2014 from 6:30pm - 7:30pm

Attend this training workshop to learn about and help monitor our Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) as part of Channelkeeper's MPA Watch Program.



Channelkeeper needs volunteers to help us record and track human activities in and adjacent to Santa Barbara's Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) through our MPA Watch program at Campus Point, Naples and Gaviota State Beach. The information we collect will help government agencies and scientists interpret how successful our MPAs are at rebuilding fish populations, while also informing MPA management and enforcement.



Becoming an MPA Watch volunteer is easy and fun. Channelkeeper will be hosting a volunteer training workshop on Tuesday, October 14th at 6:30 pm at Bren 4016 (seminar room), UCSB). Pizza and drinks will be provided! Please RSVP for the workshop by email to [email protected] or call us at 805.563.3377 ext. 4. Every MPA Watch volunteer will receive a free Channelkeeper t-shirt, and volunteers that complete 10 surveys will receive an additional exciting treat!