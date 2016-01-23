Help VCKids in our mission to find more Homes with Heart
January 23, 2016 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am
Join us for an Informative Town Hall Meeting
January 23rd from 9-11 am
Ventura County Human Service Agency
855 Partridge Drive, Ventura
Bringing together local citizens, community leaders, educators and County employees
to talk about innovative ways to uplift our local youth.
Join the panel discussion and learn about our VCKids,
their needs and the joys they can bring to your home.
Fostervckids.org 805 654 3220
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 23, 2016 9:00 am - 11:00 am
- Price: free
- Location: Human Services Agency, 855 Partridge Drive, Ventura.
- Website: http://www.fostervckids.org