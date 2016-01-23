Calendar » Help VCKids in our mission to find more Homes with Heart

January 23, 2016 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Join us for an Informative Town Hall Meeting January 23rd from 9-11 am Ventura County Human Service Agency 855 Partridge Drive, Ventura Bringing together local citizens, community leaders, educators and County employees to talk about innovative ways to uplift our local youth. Join the panel discussion and learn about our VCKids, their needs and the joys they can bring to your home. Fostervckids.org 805 654 3220