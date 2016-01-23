Saturday, May 5 , 2018, 3:17 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Help VCKids in our mission to find more Homes with Heart

January 23, 2016 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am

Join us for an Informative Town Hall Meeting

January 23rd from 9-11 am

Ventura County Human Service Agency

855 Partridge Drive, Ventura

 

Bringing together local citizens, community leaders, educators and County employees

to talk about innovative ways to uplift our local youth.

 

Join the panel discussion and learn about our VCKids,

their needs and the joys they can bring to your home.

Fostervckids.org   805 654 3220

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: January 23, 2016 9:00 am - 11:00 am
  • Price: free
  • Location: Human Services Agency, 855 Partridge Drive, Ventura.
  • Website: http://www.fostervckids.org
 
 
 